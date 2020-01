Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020

The devastating Australian wildfires have set off a spree of celebrity donations and activism, with Hollywood stars opening their wallets to battle the blaze — and raising their voices about climate change.Bushfires have burned millions of...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/477718-celebrities-rally-to-australian-fires-decrying-climate-change