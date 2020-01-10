The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Water governance: Could less sometimes be more?

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Does the never-ending introduction of new regulations of environmental resources have a positive effect? Researchers analyzed water governance regulations in six European countries from 1750 to 2006 and show that rules designed to improve resource management come into conflict in the long run, creating an equal number of positive and negative effects until the system falls apart. At this point, the only way out is for the state to overhaul governance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200110101041.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version