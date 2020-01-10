Water governance: Could less sometimes be more?

Articles

Does the never-ending introduction of new regulations of environmental resources have a positive effect? Researchers analyzed water governance regulations in six European countries from 1750 to 2006 and show that rules designed to improve resource management come into conflict in the long run, creating an equal number of positive and negative effects until the system falls apart. At this point, the only way out is for the state to overhaul governance.

