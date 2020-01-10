The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Puzzle of early Neolithic house orientations finally solved

Human behavior is influenced by many things, most of which remain unconscious to us. One of these is known among perception psychologists as 'pseudo-neglect.' This refers to the observation that healthy people prefer their left visual field to their right and therefore divide a line regularly left of center. A new study shows for the first time what effect this inconspicuous deviation had in the prehistoric past.

