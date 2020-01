Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 01:47 Hits: 5

Federal officials are working to address a kettle of vultures that has taken over a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) radio tower in Texas, creating what officials say is a safety hazard.The agency released a request for information...

Read more https://thehill.com/latino/477806-trump-border-patrol-radio-tower-taken-over-by-hundreds-of-vultures