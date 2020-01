Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 15:07 Hits: 4

The world's biggest exporter of coal is engulfed in flames and Aussies are taking to the streets demanding action. Could this summer be the turning point for a notorious climate offender?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australian-bushfires-the-canary-building-the-coal-mine/a-51955677?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss