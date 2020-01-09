The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Molecular probe maps misfolded proteome state in live cells

The folding state of the proteins in live cells often reflect the cell's general health. Scientists have developed a molecular probe that senses the state of the proteome -- the entire set of the proteins -- by measuring the polarity of the protein environment. The fluorescence signal of the probe quantifies unfolding and its chameleon-like color shift maps the cellular regions of enhanced misfolding.

