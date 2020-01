Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:10 Hits: 3

Researchers at the University of Basel have succeeded in developing molecular factories that mimic nature. To achieve this they loaded artificial organelles inside micrometer-sized natural blisters (vesicles) produced by cells. These molecular factories remain intact even after injection into an animal model and demonstrate no toxicity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200109111059.htm