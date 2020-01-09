Machine learning shapes microwaves for a computer's eyes

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020

To improve object identification and speed in fields where both are critical -- such as autonomous vehicles, security screening and motion sensing -- engineers have developed a method to identify objects using microwaves that improves accuracy while reducing the associated computing time and power requirements. This machine-learning approach cuts out the middleman, skipping the step of creating an image for analysis by a human and instead analyzes the pure data directly.

