The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Machine learning shapes microwaves for a computer's eyes

Category: Environment Hits: 4

To improve object identification and speed in fields where both are critical -- such as autonomous vehicles, security screening and motion sensing -- engineers have developed a method to identify objects using microwaves that improves accuracy while reducing the associated computing time and power requirements. This machine-learning approach cuts out the middleman, skipping the step of creating an image for analysis by a human and instead analyzes the pure data directly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200109160834.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version