Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020

Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the entire House on Thursday, urging their colleagues to oppose President Trump's proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).Trump earlier that day...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477621-bipartisan-lawmakers-attempt-to-drum-up-opposition-to-proposed