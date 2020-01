Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 23:16 Hits: 2

BIG CHANGES FOR NEPA: The White House on Thursday issued sweeping changes to one of the nation's bedrock environmental laws, allowing greater industry involvement in environmental reviews of projects and diminishing the role climate change plays in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477627-overnight-energy-white-house-aims-to-roll-back-bedrock