Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 09:08 Hits: 5

This week on Eco Africa we see how people in Togo are turning illegal dumpsites into gardens, learn more about using herbs to fight malaria in Uganda and see how a sanctuary in Kenya is teaching owls how to fly again.

