EPA to Begin Factory Street Lead Removal Project in Honolulu this Month

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to begin the removal of lead-contaminated soil under Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood of Honolulu the week of January 20, 2020.

The work will take place on Factory Street between King Street and Waterhouse Street. Work is scheduled from Monday to Saturday, 6:30am to 6:00pm, and should take 5-7 weeks to complete.

EPA will dispose of soil and other project debris from the site at appropriate licensed facilities on the mainland. EPA will ensure that proper dust control measures will be in place for the duration of the project.

This project stems from the Hawaii Department of Health’s April 2019 request for EPA to address high levels of lead in soil under this part of Factory Street.

For project updates, please visit our website: https://response.epa.gov/FactoryStreet

