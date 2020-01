Articles

Scientists have taken their cue from nature to provide new options for drug designers seeking to hold back the global threat of antimicrobial resistance. The scientists have blueprinted how two antibiotics produced by bacteria function against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) to pinpoint potential new drug targets.

