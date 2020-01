Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:39 Hits: 2

President Trump said Thursday that "nothing's a hoax" about climate change the same day that he announced a rollback to a major environmental law. "Nothing's a hoax about that. It's a very serious subject. I want clean air; I want...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477548-trump-says-nothings-a-hoax-about-climate-change