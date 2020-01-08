The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists improve yield predictions based on seedling data

A doctor diagnosing a 50-year-old patient based on a blood test taken during the patient's infancy would be unthinkable. Anecdotally speaking, however, that's what scientists have done with corn. Using plant RNA data from 2-week-old corn seedlings, plant biologists and computational mathematicians have shown that farmers and scientists can improve adult crop trait predictions with accuracy that rivals current approaches using DNA, i.e. genetic data.

