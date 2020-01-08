The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization

Division of labor and political polarization may be driven by the same processes, say computational biologists. They found that two forces -- ''social influence,'' the tendency of individuals to become similar to those they interact with, and ''interaction bias,'' which leads us to interact with others who are already like us -- are both necessary for division of labor and polarized social networks to emerge.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200108160348.htm

