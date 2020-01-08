International Scientists Offer Solutions to Turn Around the Insect Apocalypse

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 04:01 Hits: 2

(Beyond Pesticides, January 8, 2019) Researchers across the planet are calling on policymakers to take action to reverse insect decline. In a letter to the editor in Nature Ecology & Evolution, over 70 scientists compiled necessary steps to categorize and rebuild the world’s populations of invertebrates. “We must act now,” they urged. International evidence points to a massive decline of insect populations at a global scale. This year, researchers warned that, if current trends continue, insects as a whole may go extinct in the next few decades. The rapid loss of invertebrate biodiversity is extremely alarming both because of the dramatic loss of life and devastating affect on the valuable ecosystem services, such as pollination and pest control, that insects provide. In addition, these small-yet-usually-abundant creatures are a vital part of the food chain and, as a result, scientists have documented a massive decline in bird populations in part due to the loss of insect food matter. The letter offers a tiered response of actions: Immediate: Implement no-regret solutions to slow or stop insect declines. Prioritize conservation of endangered species. Solutions include reducing greenhouse gases, reversing trends in agriculture intensification, increasing landscape heterogeneity, and phasing out pesticide use by replacing […]

