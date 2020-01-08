Volcano earthquake report for Wednesday, 8 Jan 2020

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 08:50 Hits: 2

Bukit Daun volcano (Sumatra): magnitude 3.5 earthquakeA magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred at the volcano 20 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 10.0 km depth at 19 km distance WNW from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 3.5 quake: Southern Sumatra, Indonesia on Tue, 7 Jan 12h51 (19 km WNW)writeAge(1578401485) All earthquakes at Bukit Daun Clear...

