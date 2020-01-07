Geographers find tipping point in deforestation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 19:23 Hits: 0

Geography researchers have identified a tipping point for deforestation that leads to rapid forest loss. Researchers used high-resolution satellite images to study landscapes in 9-kilometer-wide blocks across every inch of the planet between 1992 and 2015. They found that deforestation occurs comparatively slowly in these blocks until about half of the forest is gone. Then the remaining forest disappears very quickly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200107142308.htm