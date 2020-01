Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 22:16 Hits: 1

The American Petroleum Institute (API) is launching an advertising campaign portraying oil and gas energy as a way to combat climate change, despite many environmental groups arguing that the industry hurts such efforts...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477213-oil-and-gas-organization-launches-campaign-to-portray-itself-as