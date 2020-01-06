The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Polluted wastewater in the forecast? Try a solar umbrella

Evaporation ponds, commonly used in many industries to manage wastewater, can occupy a large footprint and often pose risks to birds and other wildlife, yet they're an economical way to deal with contaminated water. Now researchers have demonstrated a way to double the rate of evaporation by using solar energy and taking advantage of water's inherent properties, potentially reducing their environmental impact.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200106121954.htm

