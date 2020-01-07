Kirishima volcano (Kyushu Island, Japan): increased seismic activity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that volcano-tectonic earthquakes have increased since 2 January 2020 due to an eruption. During the period 1-6 January was recorded 41 volcano-tectonic earthquakes below the Shinmoedake crater. This could mean that a shallow magma intrusion is under way, which in turn could result in another eruption of the volcano, which is one of Japan's...

