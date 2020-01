Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 19:16 Hits: 2

The popularity of bike-share systems has grown in popularity thanks to the younger, more environmentally conscious generation. While they have garnered considerable attention in cities from Paris to Washington, D.C., their promise of urban transformation is far from being fully realized.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200106141616.htm