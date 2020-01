Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 01:08 Hits: 3

President Trump’s former pick to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reportedly announced his resignation from the agency Monday, months after Trump withdrew his nomination to lead it. Jeffrey Byard said in his resignation...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477051-former-trump-fema-pick-resigns-from-agency