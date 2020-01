Articles

Officials will kill thousands of camels in Australia as they drink too much water amid the wildfires. Leaders in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands in northwest Australia will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477058-officials-to-kill-thousands-of-camels-in-australia-as-they-drink