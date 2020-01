Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 19:10 Hits: 1

A 2017 report of the discovery of a particular kind of Majorana fermion -- the chiral Majorana fermion, referred to as the 'angel particle' -- is likely a false alarm, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200103141035.htm