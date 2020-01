Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 20:44 Hits: 3

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry was appointed to the board of the general partner that controls pipeline company Energy Transfer LP following his exit from the Trump administration. Perry was appointed as a director of LE GP, LLC, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/476785-rick-perry-rejoins-pipeline-company