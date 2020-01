Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 00:34 Hits: 0

By introducing a chemical cocktail to granulosa cells, researchers induced the cells to transform into functional oocytes in mice. Once fertilized, these oocytes were then successfully able to produce healthy offspring, showing no differences from naturally bred mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191224193422.htm