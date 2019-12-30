North Atlantic Current may cease temporarily in the next century

Articles

The North Atlantic Current transports warm water from the Gulf of Mexico towards Europe, providing much of north-western Europe with a relatively mild climate. However, scientists suspect that meltwater from Greenland and excessive rainfall could interfere with this ocean current. Simulations showed that there is a 15 percent likelihood that there will be a temporary change in the current in the next 100 years.

