Published on Monday, 30 December 2019

A study finds that spikes in cases of life-threatening diarrhea in young children are associated with La Niña climate conditions. The findings could provide the basis for an early-warning system that would allow public health officials to prepare for periods of increased diarrhea cases as long as seven months ahead of time.

