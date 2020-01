Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 17:51 Hits: 1

Tiny bits of DNA collected from waters off the West Coast allowed scientists to identify more species of marine vertebrates than traditional surveys with trawl nets. They also reflect environmental shifts such as unusual ocean temperatures that affect the organisms present, new research shows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191231125139.htm