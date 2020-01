Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020

Researchers have successfully used a laser-assisted imaging tool to 'see' what happens in brain cells of mice learning to reach out and grab a pellet of food. Their experiments, they say, add to evidence that such motor-based learning can occur in multiple areas of the brain, even ones not typically associated with motor control.

