Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 19:34 Hits: 3

In a survey of nearly 10,000 veterans newly separated from military service, most were satisfied with their work and social well-being, but more than half reported chronic physical health problems, and a third reported chronic mental health conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200102143403.htm