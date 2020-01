Articles

Amazon has threatened to fire several employees who have spoken out about their concerns surrounding the company's environmental impact, according to emails obtained by The Washington Post.The emails, sent to several employees who spoke previously...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/476536-amazon-threatened-two-workers-with-firing-for-criticizing-companys