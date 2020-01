Articles

Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

Oil prices are rising in response to the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.U.S. oil futures rose 3.7 percent Friday morning while oil prices rose to just more than $63 a barrel following news of the Iranian military leader's killing in...

