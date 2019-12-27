The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

EPA Reaches Negotiated Settlements Regarding MS4 Water Permits in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Category: Environment Hits: 1

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Server: Apache Content-Language: en X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN X-Generator: Drupal 7 (http://drupal.org) Link: ; rel="canonical",; rel="shortlink" X-UA-Compatible: IE=Edge Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8 Cache-Control: no-cache, must-revalidate Expires: Fri, 03 Jan 2020 18:31:34 GMT Date: Fri, 03 Jan 2020 18:31:34 GMT Content-Length: 48107 Connection: keep-alive Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=31536000; preload; X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff EPA Reaches Negotiated Settlements Regarding MS4 Water Permits in Massachusetts and New Hampshire | U.S. EPA News Releases | US EPA

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Server: Apache Content-Language: en X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN X-Generator: Drupal 7 (http://drupal.org) Link: ; rel="canonical",; rel="shortlink" X-UA-Compatible: IE=Edge Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8 Cache-Control: no-cache, must-revalidate Expires: Fri, 03 Jan 2020 18:31:34 GMT Date: Fri, 03 Jan 2020 18:31:34 GMT Content-Length: 48107 Connection: keep-alive Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=31536000; preload; X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff EPA Reaches Negotiated Settlements Regarding MS4 Water Permits in Massachusetts and New Hampshire | U.S. EPA News Releases | US EPA

References

  1. ^https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/12/27/2019-28014/proposed-settlement-agreements-clean-water-act-claims (www.federalregister.gov)
  2. ^https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/12/27/2019-28014/proposed-settlement-agreements-clean-water-act-claims (www.federalregister.gov)

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-reaches-negotiated-settlements-regarding-ms4-water-permits-massachusetts-and-new

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version