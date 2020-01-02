Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 09:50 Hits: 4

Coso volcano (California): 11 earthquakes up to magnitude 1.4Possible earthquake swarm: 11 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 19 hours, the last being recorded quake 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 9.9 and 2.2 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) M 1.4 quake: 6km E of Coso Junction, CA (USA) on Thu, 2 Jan 00h24 (5 km NNW)writeAge(1577924645) M 1.4 quake:...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes-volcanoes/news/95209/Volcano-earthquake-report-for-Thursday-2-Jan-2020.html