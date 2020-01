Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 02:49 Hits: 4

Deadly brushfires in Australia have killed at least 18 people and destroyed 200 homes as of Wednesday, according to the BBC.The latest fires have caused at least seven deaths in New South Wales and another in Victoria, although conditions...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/476471-australia-braces-for-continued-drought-conditions-after-fires