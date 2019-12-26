In leap for quantum computing, silicon quantum bits establish a long-distance relationship

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 13:43 Hits: 2

In an important step forward in the quest to build a quantum computer using silicon-based hardware, researchers have succeeded in making possible the exchange of information between two qubits located relatively far apart -- about the length of a grain of rice, which is a considerable distance on a computer chip. Connecting two silicon qubits across this distance makes possible new and more complex silicon-based quantum computer circuits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191226084357.htm