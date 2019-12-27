The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Researchers map malaria parasites proliferating in human blood cells

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Malaria parasites transform healthy red blood cells into rigid versions of themselves that clump together, hindering the transportation of oxygen. The infectious disease affects more than 200 million people across the world and causes nearly half a million deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization's 2018 report on malaria. Until now, however, researchers did not have a strong understanding of how the parasite so effectively infiltrated a system's red blood cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191227085236.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version