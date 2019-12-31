Combining neurologic and blood pressure drugs reduces breast tumor development in mice

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 16:18 Hits: 3

Adding a medication used to treat epilepsy, bipolar disorder and migraines to a blood pressure medicine reversed some aspects of breast cancer in the offspring of mice at high risk of the disease because of the high fat diet fed to their mothers during pregnancy. Conversely, this treatment combination increased breast cancer development in the offspring whose mothers had not been fed a high fat diet during pregnancy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191231111819.htm