The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Combining neurologic and blood pressure drugs reduces breast tumor development in mice

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Adding a medication used to treat epilepsy, bipolar disorder and migraines to a blood pressure medicine reversed some aspects of breast cancer in the offspring of mice at high risk of the disease because of the high fat diet fed to their mothers during pregnancy. Conversely, this treatment combination increased breast cancer development in the offspring whose mothers had not been fed a high fat diet during pregnancy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191231111819.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version