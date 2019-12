Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 20:06 Hits: 1

People can hardly imagine a city without night-time street lighting. But how do nocturnal animals such as bats respond to the illuminated urban landscape? In a recent study, scientists equipped common noctule bats (Nyctalus noctula) with mini GPS transmitters and recorded their trajectories in the sky above Berlin. They show that common noctules avoid brightly lit, built-up areas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220150604.htm