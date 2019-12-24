High-performance anode for all-solid-state Li batteries is made of Si nanoparticles

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 13:57 Hits: 1

A new study reveals that, in solid electrolytes, a Si anode composed only of commercial Si nanoparticles prepared by spray deposition -- the method is a cost-effective, atmospheric technique - exhibits excellent electrode performance, which has previously been observed only for film electrodes prepared by evaporation processes. This new result therefore suggests that a low-cost and large-scale production of high-capacity anodes for use in all-solid-state Li batteries is possible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191224085715.htm