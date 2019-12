Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 15:13 Hits: 0

Scientists have developed a special molecular switch that could be embedded into gene therapies to allow doctors to control dosing. The feat offers gene therapy designers what may be the first viable technique for adjusting the activity levels of their therapeutic genes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191224101306.htm