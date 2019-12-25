The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A molecular map of the brain's decision-making area

Researchers have come one step closer toward understanding how the part of our brain that is central for decision-making and the development of addiction is organized on a molecular level. In mouse models and with methods used for mapping cell types and brain tissue, the researchers were able to visualize the organization of different opioid-islands in striatum. Their spatiomolecular map may further our understanding of the brain's reward-system.

