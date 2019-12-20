Moms Make News: December 9-20, 2019

Articles

Written by Sasha Tenenbaum

Moms Clean Air Force staff and members make news throughout the country!

MOMS ON THE AIRWAVES

As part of a radio tour this month, Moms Clean Air Force’s National Field Director, Heather McTeer Toney and our co-founder and senior director, Dominque Browning, spoke with several radio outlets about the power and promise of the 100% Clean Economy Act introduced in the House of Representatives last month. At last count, the bill has more than 150 co-sponsors.

In a recorded interview with Heather McElhatton, host of American Public Media’s “A Beautiful World,” Heather McTeer Toney discusses her passion for climate activism, the need for more women in leadership and the promise of actions like the 100%Clean Economy bill introduced by Rep. McEachin (D-Va.) last month: “I’m from Mississippi and as an African-American woman who has worked in these spaces for some years, I know that vulnerable communities, communities of color, indigenous communities, are often left out of the conversation and not a part of these critical pieces of policy that are being developed that impact us.”

In an interview with Indiana’s 93.1FM, Heather discusses how the 100% Clean Economy bill enhances efforts such as the Green New Deal: “This is another shade of the green. This is not something that is in opposition—or either/or with Green New Deal. In actuality, you can do all of these things together.” Heather also highlights other ways that this bill could give a boost to industry, science, and our children’s health.

Heather McTeer Toney also spoke with Free Speech TV correspondent Imara Jones at the Bioneers Conference about the role of people of color in the fight for environmental justice.

For more on Heather’s moving remarks at the this annual gathering, see this reporting in the Chattanooga Pulse.

Moms Clean Air Force co-founder and senior director Dominique Browning spoke to Sophie’s Parlor—the nation’s oldest continuous women’s radio show since 1972—about how our organization got its start nearly ten years ago, the political clout that mothers wield, the excitement that Jane Fonda has generated with her multi-week Fire Drill Friday in Washington, D.C., and the importance of a zero pollution economy. Note: Dominique’s remarks begin at minute 21:53.

MOMS FOR TRUSTED ADVICE

In Philadelphia, news radio KYW surveyed local teens to understand what they think of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg being crowned Time magazine’s youngest-ever “Person of the Year.”

In an appeal to parents, the reporter invites readers to turn to Moms Clean Air Force in order to know more about how parents can engage on climate change activism and raise the “Greta Generation” right.

