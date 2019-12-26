Paving the way for spintronic RAMs: A deeper look into a powerful spin phenomenon

Articles

Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019

Scientists explore a new material combination that sets the stage for magnetic random access memories, which rely on spin -- an intrinsic property of electrons -- and could outperform current storage devices. Their breakthrough presents a novel strategy to exploit spin-related phenomena in topological materials, which could spur several advances in the field of spin electronics. Moreover, this study provides additional insight into the underlying mechanism of spin-related phenomena.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191226094346.htm