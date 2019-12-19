The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Predatory lacewings do not care whether their prey detoxifies plant defenses or not

A new study shows that herbivores and their predators have evolved efficient strategies to deal with toxic plant secondary metabolites. Caterpillars of the diamondback moth deploy a specific gut enzyme to render the toxic substances of their host plant harmless. Without the activity of this enzyme, growth, survival and reproduction are impaired. Nevertheless, predatory lacewing larvae feed on poisoned caterpillars without serious negative consequences, because they have their own detoxification mechanism.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219111435.htm

