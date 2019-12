Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 15:49 Hits: 2

Plant seeds can store their energy in a dry state for years, only to suddenly release it and germinate. How is energy in the seed made available? How can energy metabolism be started early and efficiently? An international team of researchers has discovered that thiol redox switches play a key role in kick-starting the energy metabolism.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191227104940.htm