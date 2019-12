Articles

Published on Friday, 27 December 2019

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a decision by former President Obama to protect thousands of square miles of ocean near New England by declaring it a national monument.Fishing groups had sued over the 2016 designation designed to protect coral...

